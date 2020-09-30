Boston added to updated list of 23 high-risk coronavirus communities in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has entered the higher risk category for coronavirus for the first time in this week’s updated public health report, making it one of the 23 Bay State communities that are currently considered high-risk for the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that effective Monday, Oct. 5, lower-risk communities will be permitted to move into Step II of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan. All other communities will remain in Phase III, Step I.

Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been designated in the “red” category in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health weekly reports, which were released Sept. 16, Sept. 23, and Sept. 30.

Based on this data, the list of communities that cannot move forward to Phase III, Step II at this time are: Attleboro, Avon, Boston, Chelsea, Dedham, Dracut, Everett, Framingham, Haverhill, Holliston, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Lynnfield, Marlborough, Methuen, Middleton, Monson, Nantucket, New Bedford, North Andover, Plainville, Revere, Saugus, Springfield, Tyngsborough, Winthrop, Worcester, and Wrentham.

