BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston African-American History Museum is facing an uncertain future after federal funding cuts from the Trump administration.

For more than six decades, Boston’s African-American Museum has been a window to the past but now it could be history itself. As part of the Trump administration’s efforts to cut costs across government, the museum received a letter from the administration saying it “No longer serves the interest of the United States” and it would have a government grant canceled.

“I will forever remember that line,” said Dr. Noelle Trent. “How is the fight against slavery, a conflict that impacted everything from the writing of the Declaration to the Constitution through the Civil War that literally divided the country, and us not offering a perspective on that story, not in the interest of the United States?”

She says $500,000 was abruptly taken away from the museum. The funding supports field trips and other costs.

And now leaders from local schools are saying the cuts will negatively impact students.

Museum officials say they’re unsure how long they will be able to keep programming going without funding from the federal government.

