BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a collision while a patient in need of a hospital was inside, early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred around 2:30 a.m.

The patient being transported, along with an EMT and Paramedic were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported with minor injuries and is in stable condition.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.