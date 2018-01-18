NEW YORK (WHDH/AP) — Amazon narrowed the list of locations under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.

Among the list of 20, most were along the East Coast and Midwest, including Boston, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Los Angeles was the only West Coast city. Texas and Pennsylvania both had two cities that made the cut: Dallas, Austin, Texas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. And Toronto is the only city outside the U.S.

“As a thriving city with a talented and diverse workforce, culture of innovation and opportunity for all, I see no better city than Boston for Amazon to call their second home,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

