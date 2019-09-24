BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston who start their day off with a cup of coffee will be happy to learn Beantown recently ranked among the best coffee cities in America.

WalletHub compared 100 cities across 14 key indicators, ranging from number of coffee shops to average coffee price, and learned that Boston is the 10th best city when it comes to the caffeinated beverage.

This only makes sense as coffee first became popular in the United States following the Boston Tea Party, when the switch was seen as “patriotic,” according to PBS.

Beantown also reportedly has the fifth most doughnut shops per capita.

The top city for coffee turned out to be Seattle, followed by New York and San Francisco.

