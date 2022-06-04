BOSTON (WHDH) - For those looking to improve their work life balance, there are few places better than Boston, according to a new study.

According to technology company Kisi, Boston was determined to be the #38-ranked city in the world in terms of work-life balance.

Categories like ability to work remotely, minimum vacation days, paid parental leave and affordability were analyzed to assemble the final ranking.

Boston was the fifth-highest ranked American city. Only Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City finished ahead of the northeast metroplex.

Oslo (Norway), Bern (Switzerland), Helsinki (Finland), Zurich (Switzerland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) round out the top five.

