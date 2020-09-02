BOSTON (WHDH) - Bicyclists are often found riding around the streets of Boston and this may be in part because Bean Town is among the most bike-friendly cities, a new study found.

SmartAsset named Boston the fifth friendliest city for bikes after examining data for 100 of the largest United States cities on metrics that ranged from percentage of commuters who bike to work to bicyclist fatalities.

Bean town boasted the 12th-highest percentage of commuters that bike to work at 2.3 percent and the 15th-highest number of miles of protected bike lanes at 5.31, according to the study.

Portland, Oregon ranked as the friendliest city for bikes, followed by Minneapolis, Seattle and St. Paul, Minnesota.

