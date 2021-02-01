BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston is among the schools switching to full remote learning due to a major winter storm.

All Boston Public Schools students, including those who were scheduled to report for in-person learning, will attend classes online Monday and Tuesday for a partial day that will end 2.5 hours earlier than the regularly scheduled dismissal time, officials announced as part of the city’s snow emergency.

BPS buildings will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

In-person learning will resume Thursday.

Dozens of schools have announced closures, early releases or switch to remote learning.

Click here for the full list.

