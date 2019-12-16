BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season can bring out the best in people, especially in Boston which recently ranked among the top 10 most caring cities in the nation.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States across 39 key indicators, ranging from the number of volunteering hours per capita to share of income donated to charity, and found that Bean Town is the ninth most caring.

Boston is tied with three other cities — Lincoln, Nebraska; Minneapolis, Minnesota; St. Paul, Minnesota — for having the most residents working in the community and social services per capita, according to the study.

The Massachusetts capital also reportedly has the second-highest percentage of sheltered homeless people and the fifth most teachers’ caring for students’ well-being.

Despite the high rankings in multiple categories, Boston has one of the lowest percentages of income donated to charity.

WalletHub named Virginia Beach, Virginia the most caring city, followed by Madison, Wisconsin; Pittsburg, Pennsylvania; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Birmingham, Alabama is reportedly the least caring city.

