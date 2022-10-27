BOSTON (WHDH) - In what may be a shocking result for some given the hot-headed nature of Massachusetts’ drivers, Boston has been named one of the cities that swears the least in the U.S., a study from Preply found.

The study surveyed over 1,500 Americans in the 30 largest cities in July.

Bostonians swear the second-least of all U.S. cities, tied with Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with an average of just 15 swears per day. The only cities whose residents swear less are Portland, Oregon and Phoenix, Arizona with 14 swears. Other cities thaw swear more than Boston include San Jose, New York City, El Paso, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Houston and Nashville.

On the other end of the spectrum, the city that swears the most by far is Columbus, Ohio, with 36 swears per day. Rounding out the top five are Las Vegas; Jacksonville, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Dallas; Philadelphia; Indianapolis; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles.

The study also found that people swear the most at home, with 55% of people reporting they are most likely to swear there. Nearly a quarter of people said they swear while out with friends, and 7% apiece said they swear most while driving, at work and don’t swear.

Additionally, 54% said they swear most at themselves, 23% said friends, 8% said partners, 4% said coworkers, 3% said siblings and 1% said parents.

People most commonly use swears when accidentally hurting themselves, followed by expressing road rage, receiving bad news, making a joke, arguing and receiving good news.

The most popular swear word substitutions were fudge/fudgesicle, shoot, and frick/frickin’.

