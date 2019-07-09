BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study may leave first-time home buyers wary about moving to Boston.

Wallethub compared 300 cities of varying sizes to find the best places to buy a home for the first time after a recent report revealed that 39 percent of all United States single-family homes were purchased by first-time buyers in 2018.

Bean Town came in as a the sixth worst large-size city and the 25th worst overall city for people to buy their first house, Wallethub found after analyzing 27 key indicators of market attractiveness, affordability and quality of life.

These rankings are due in part to the low housing affordability and the high cost of living in the city, according to the study.

Cambridge also isn’t the ideal location for first-time home buyers, ranking as the 28th overall worst city and the 16th worst small-size city, the study showed.

Other Massachusetts cities, including Springfield, Worcester and Quincy, ranked towards the middle of the pack.

The best place to move to for first-time buyers in the nation is reportedly Tampa, Florida, while the worst is Berkeley, California.

