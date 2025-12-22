BOSTON (WHDH) - All Amtrak service in and out of Boston was temporarily stopped Monday due to downed overhead wires blocking the tracks which caused extended delays and eventual cancellations for dozens of passengers.

Some commuter rail trains were also affected. The MBTA said all inbound Providence and Stoughton train lines Monday bypassed Hyde Park, Ruggles, and Back Bay due to the downed catenary wires.

“With the holiday season, it definitely adds just frustration,” said Cora Botir, who was traveling to New Jersey.

Amtrak Northeast issued a slew of cancellation notices Monday evening following the delays.

“It’s very frustrating especially considering this is a very crowded hall,” said one commuter at Back Bay station.

“Frustrating, obviously, I just want to go home for the holidays,” said Botir.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)