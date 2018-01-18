BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – Boston remains in the running to host Amazon’s second North American headquarters, but more than 20 other prospective sites in Massachusetts are out of the mix.

The company included Boston on its list of 20 finalists for the $5 billion project that is expected to generate up to 50,000 new jobs.

“As a thriving city with a talented and diverse workforce, culture of innovation and opportunity for all, I see no better city than Boston for Amazon to call their second home,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Walsh favors Suffolk Downs as a potential landing site for the company.

Worcester, Somerville, New Bedford and Lawrence were just a few of the other cities in Massachusetts that also submitted bids in the hopes of attracting Amazon. City officials in Somerville said they also received an email from Amazon saying their pitch made the list.

“This is a great statement about the quality of life, the quality of the workforce and the quality of the people and the institutions that make up Massachusetts,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The state has outlined a number of existing incentive programs that could be made available to Amazon.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses. Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, and the company said last year that it received 238 proposals.

Among the list of 20, most were along the East Coast and Midwest, including Boston, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Los Angeles was the only West Coast city. Texas and Pennsylvania both had two cities that made the cut: Dallas, Austin, Texas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. And Toronto is the only city outside the U.S.

Amazon.com Inc. said it will make a final selection sometime this year.

