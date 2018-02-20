Boston and Worcester set record warm temperature

BOSTON (AP) – Boston and Worcester have broken record high temperatures set in 1930.

The National Weather Service said New England’s first and second largest cities exceeded their respective daily record temperatures for Feb. 20.

Boston hit 69 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday afternoon, besting the prior record of 68 degrees that was set on Feb. 20, 1930.

Worcester reached 66 degrees Fahrenheit (17 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, topping its previous record of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius).

The weather service says record highs are expected throughout southern New England on Wednesday, when temperatures should be in the 70s.

The weather service says temperatures in Hartford, Connecticut and Providence, Rhode Island, are in the low 60s Tuesday and haven’t yet matched their records of 69 degrees Fahrenheit for Feb. 20.

