Boston announces 21 in-person early voting locations, 17 ballot drop boxes for election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston election officials released a list of early in-person voting locations and 17 return vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes on Thursday ahead of the 2020 November election.

Early voting is set to begin in the city on Saturday, October 17 until Friday, October 30 and no excuse is needed to vote early, election officials said. One of the early voting locations is Fenway Park.

Several schools, the Boston Public Library and Boston City Hall are on the list of early voting locations. Many of those locations will also have ballot drop boxes available to the public seven days a week, officials said.

Voters are reminded to stand six feet apart and where a face covering while at the polls.

Here is a complete list of ballot drop locations:

