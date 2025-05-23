BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper announced an independent investigation into school transportation safety.

A former federal prosecutor and police officer will lead the investigation.

The investigation comes after a 5-year-old was hit and killed by a bus in Hyde Park last month.

The school bus driver that was behind the wheel was driving on an expired bus certificate at the time of the crash. He resigned before a termination hearing.

Lens Arthur attended Up Academy in Dorchester; he was hit and killed after getting off the bus. Family members said he was with his cousin at the time of the crash.

