BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders have announced changes to traffic ahead of the month-long Orange line shutdown starting Friday.

The city said State Street and St Paul street will be closed to accommodate shuttle busses that will serve as replacements for the absent Orange Line service and prepare for the Green Line’s partial scheduled shutdown from August 22 to September 18.

Government Center and Copley Sq. are two of the areas expected to hubs of activity for commuters using shuttle bus service.

The city urged people affected by the Orange Line shutdown not to drive as an alternative to public transportation in order to reduce congestion downtown. The city also said that many driving lanes and some parking spots will dedicated to shuttle bus travel.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said commuters should expect some level chaos and disruption, especially in the first few days when the shutdown goes into effect.

“It will be impossible to avoid chaos altogether,” Wu said. “…adding this extra layer of disruption and uncertainty will mean that peoples lives will be unpredictable.”

The MBTA also announced additional SL4 stops to serve the Chinatown neighborhood.

Experts have warned that the month-long shutdown could create gridlock in areas in and around the city. Officials in other cities affected by the shutdown have also expressed concern about the impact on their residents who rely on public transportation.

