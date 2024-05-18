BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews evacuated a 300-unit apartment building on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the trash room in the basement, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of smoke at 75 St. Alphonsus Street around 7 a.m. ordered the building evacuated as they searched for a cause.

Around 8 a.m., they announced companies found a fire in the basement trash room that had traveled through the trash shoot and filled the floors with smoke. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies found the fire in the basement trash room. The smoke traveled thru the trash shoot & filled the floors with smoke. The building of approximately 300 units have been evacuated. No injuries were reported . Detail companies on scene. Awaiting ISD pic.twitter.com/q8ukbEiPK9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 18, 2024

Companies responded to 75 St Alphonsus St this morning for smoke on floor 20. The building is being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/Arup9lrJeT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 18, 2024

