BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews evacuated a 300-unit apartment building on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the trash room in the basement, officials said.
Crews responding to a report of smoke at 75 St. Alphonsus Street around 7 a.m. ordered the building evacuated as they searched for a cause.
Around 8 a.m., they announced companies found a fire in the basement trash room that had traveled through the trash shoot and filled the floors with smoke. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
