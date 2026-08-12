BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly two dozen people were evacuated from an apartment building in Boston during a HAZMAT situation Wednesday, according to Boston fire officials.

Fire officials responded to the building on Peterborough Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. for a report of an irritating odor. They said the building was evacuated and is currently being ventilated.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Fire officials said they believe the odor may have been caused by someone using pepper spray.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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