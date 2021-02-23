Boston Archaeology asks public for help identifying mysterious artifact found at Paul Revere House

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Archaeology is turning to the public for help identifying a mysterious artifact that was recently found on the grounds of the Paul Revere House in the North End.

Archaeologists say they believe the small item may be a part that was once used in a clock, a lock, or in plumbing.

“It’s irregular notching between the teeth give us possible gear (clocks? locks?) or plumbing hardware vibes,” Boston Archaeology said in a tweet. “Anyone know what this may be?”

The object was excavated by archaeologists working on the Revere House property.

Anyone with information is urged to respond to Boston Archaeology’s tweet.

(1/2) A mystery artifact for Tuesday morning! This lead object was excavated by archaeologists on the Paul Revere House property. It’s irregular notching between the teeth give us possible gear (clocks? locks?) or plumbing hardware vibes. Anyone know what this may be? pic.twitter.com/sPkzcCw7S6 — Boston Archaeology (@BostonArchaeo) February 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)