BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Archbishop Richard Henning presided over his first Christmas mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

The mass began at midnight, with attendants making their way to the church to celebrate despite the cold weather.

The mass lasted a little under two hours.

Henning has been serving as Archbishop of Boston since October after being appointed by Pope Francis.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)