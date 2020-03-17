Boston Archdiocese holds St. Patrick’s Mass online

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Mass was held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston on Tuesday, but participants attended through their laptops.

Hundreds viewed the “mobile Mass,” led by Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley.

“We’re being forced into a stance of social distancing to ward off potential health disaster, but even as we embrace a methodology of physical isolation, we must reject any stance of individualism and isolationism,” O’Malley said.

Virtual masses will continue during the coronavirus outbreak.

