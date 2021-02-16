Boston Archdiocese implements new protocols for Ash Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The season of Lent is just around the corner as Christians around the world prepare for Ash Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Archdiocese of Boston is changing the way they plan to give out ashes. The new protocols will include mask requirements for all and no physical contact.

Ashes will be sprinkled on the forehead instead of marked in the sign of the cross.

Pastors will also have the option to distribute the ashes with cotton swabs. The swabs would only be used one and then burned after use.

A pastor will also be allowed to give out packets of ashes for people to bring home to their families.

Pews are expected to be emptier than usual with churches in the Bay State only allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)