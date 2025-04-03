BOSTON (WHDH) - From the booze you buy, to the car you drive, business owners are bracing for a hike in prices.

“Irish whiskey for example we do slot of imports with Greece and France so those will obviously take a dive just for price increasing drastically,” said Arpit Patel, Oak n’ Barrel owner.

Oak n’ Barrel in Newton sells high end spirits, many of them imported from across the world. They’re getting ready for what the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday may mean.

“If you can cut out something in your life when there’s worry about the economy, it’s probably going to be booze so we might see a natural decrease in spending in this sector as well,” said Patel. “If you go out for a few coronas and all of the sudden your bill is $34, I think that’s going to be a sticker shock.”

Charlie Karynais owns a car dealership in Boston. He says the auto industry will see some changes pretty quickly.

“I think in the short term, we’re gonna see a little bit of an impact where the prices go up pretty fast, and then in the long-term, as things start to change and there’s a lot of inventory in the market, we’re gonna see a declining prices,” said Karynais.

He’s preparing for what comes next.

“People might not to be willing to buy another car right away they might not be willing to sell their car so there’s going to be a little bit of an issue there,” said Karynais.

Local business owners telling their customers to get ready to shell out a little extra money, at least for now.

David Shapiro, a wealth management expert, says this level of concern is nothing new.

“I remember having the same exact conversations during Y2K, 2008, housing bubble. 9/11. Eventually, the U.S. economy will remain strong,” said Shapiro.

With prices set to increase on everything from cars to alcohol, but Shapiro says tariffs can be a successful tool.

“Hopefully that will spur growth internally, create jobs, and competitive prices in the U.S.”

Shapiro and other investment experts are urging people to not make any drastic decisions.

“Historically, there’s positives and there’s negatives to this scenario. The uncertainty will settle itself out.”

