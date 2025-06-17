BOSTON (WHDH) - As Israel has shut down its major international airport and closed airspace as the conflict with Iran continues, a Boston Jewish organization is working to get American students out of the country.

Leaders at Hillel Council of New England said they are trying to facilitate flights for 64 Boston-area college students out of Israel who were part of a summer internship program.

“We cannot operate safely right now and be able to provide a quality program. Businesses are closed, schools are closed. It’s not business as usual when sirens are going off, very, very frequently and people are living in bomb shelters,” said Miriam Berkowitz Blue, executive director of HCNE.

The council serves as a center for Jewish life at Bentley University, Boston College, Curry College, Emerson College, Simmons University, and Suffolk University.

HCNE is in contact with students still in Israel and offering them mental health counseling.

