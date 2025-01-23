BOSTON (WHDH) - Parents of Boston Public Schools (BPS) voiced their concerns to school committee members about possible upcoming school closures Wednesday night.

District leaders laid out a roadmap to close four campuses.

The proposed closures include Excel High School in South Boston and Dever Elementary in Dorchester.

“My heart fell to the floor and silent tears fell as I stood in the doorway of my son’s room wondering how to tell him he will not have a school to come back to,” said Cheryl Bachman, the parent of a Dever Elementary student.

BPS says the plan is in response to declining enrollment, and projects overall enrollment could drop as much as nine percent in the next 10 years.

The district says students at affected schools will be given priority in enrollment at new schools if the closures take place.

