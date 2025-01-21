BOSTON (WHDH) - The average high temperature for Boston at this point in January is in the mid-30s, but for much of this week the thermometer isn’t expected to rise much higher than the 20s.

With the wind chill, it will feel much colder than that.

As a result, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a cold weather advisory from Tuesday to Thursday; Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the coldest of the stretch, with wind chills dipping below zero.

During weather events like this, individuals are at sever risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia if out in the cold for too long.

While the cold weather advisory is in effect, the city will have warming centers available; all Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers and the Boston Public Library will be open during normal hours for people who need a place to warm up.

The Southampton Street Shelter and Woods Mullen Shelter will both be open 24-7 for people experiencing homelessness with non-violent restrictions.

The cold can also be tough on vehicles; experts from AAA say to make sure your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread, top off any fluids, and check lights, belts, and hoses.

For people who rely on public transportation, the Commuter Rail said crews will keep an eye on any potential issues the cold might cause, which includes salting icy platforms, restoring signal systems, and fixing any damage to infrastructure.

Officials warn that if you need to be outside, to make sure you dress properly with plenty of layers and limit the amount of skin exposed.

