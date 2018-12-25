Boston-area residents hoping for ‘Christmas miracle’ with $321 million Mega Millions jackpot

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Bay State residents are hoping for a Christmas miracle ahead of Tuesday night’s $321 million Mega Millions drawing.

The drawing, the largest Christmas Day jackpot in the game’s history, had Boston-area residents lining up for tickets.

“Everyone’s excited, that’s what it is,” said Annie Steele at Ted’s State Line Mobile in Methuen. “Everyone gets really excited. You have to be confident to win this thing.”

Since 2002, only four Mega Millions drawings have been held on Christmas Day.

Phyllis and Ron Noviello were among those hoping their tickets would win them the massive cash prize.

“Are we lucky tonight?” Ron asked.

“I think we might be,” Phyllis replied. “I got a funny feeling.”

Tonight’s Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.

