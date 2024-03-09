BOSTON (WHDH) - The American Lung Association’s annual Fight For Air Climb Boston is being held Saturday morning at One Boston Place.

Participants will climb 789 stairs, to the 41st floor of the local landmark to raise awareness and over $250,000 to support research, advocacy and education for those with lung diseases and lung cancer. The event is sponsored by Wellpoint (formerly UniCare), a health benefits company serving Massachusetts state and municipal employees, retirees, and their families

More information is available at FightForAirClimb.org/Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)