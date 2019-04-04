Boston-area theater to host 22-movie Marvel marathon leading up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Want to catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie series before “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters later this month? A Boston-area theater has you covered.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere at 565 Squire Rd. is hosting a 59-hour Marvel movie marathon that will start with “Iron Man” and finish with an early screening of “Endgame.”

On Tuesday, April 23, local Marvel fans can see all 22 of the existing films starting at 11:30 a.m. in Revere’s XPlus auditorium, which features fully powered recliners and advanced laser projection.

Marathon ticket holders will be offered meal breaks and shower stations.

A Monster Energy booth will be set up to power viewers through the unprecedented event. Many concessions will be 22 percent off the normal price.