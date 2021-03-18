BOSTON (WHDH) - A moving memorial honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King is one step closer to installation on the Boston Common.

The city’s Art Commission unanimously voted to approve the final design of the memorial called “The Embrace” by artist Hank Willis Thomas.

The bronze sculpture is based on a photo of an embrace between Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

“With this vote, we are one step closer to seeing this memorial come to life in our city, recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s trailblazing legacy,” Boston Mayor Martin Walsh. “It will be a constant source of inspiration for all residents and visitors to Boston, and will play an important role in marking the progress we’ve made in addressing inequity in our city, and reminding us of the work that still needs to be done.”

The memorial will be located on the Boston Common, adjacent to the Parkman Bandstand, where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in 1965.

It is planned to be installed in 2022.

