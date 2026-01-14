FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston artist is making waves in the NFL world. She’s designing new merch for the Patriots!

“The whole team has been amazing. They’ve trusted in my creative a vision the whole way through,” Kate Weinberg said, artist.

Weinberg’s art has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, amassing over 500,000 followers.

Weinberg said as a Massachusetts native and longtime Patriots fan, inspiration came naturally.

The designs include New England staples like lobsters and sailboats.

“I try to make each design really special and unique and tell a story with it and relate it to the area and the story of the team, so it was a natural first choice for me, for the team because I’m from Boston,” Weinberg said.

The merch was on display at the Pats pro shop just in time for the playoffs.

“They went on display on Friday, right before the big game on Sunday. On Sunday, that was a huge day for the sales, and I think it sold out like 2 p.m. or something. The game was like 8, was like at night,” Weinberg said.

