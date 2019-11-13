Boston athletes attend Marcus Smart’s charity bowling event

BOSTON (WHDH) - One night after winning their eighth straight game, Boston Celtics players tested their talents during the annual Bowling Bash hosted by Marcus Smart.

Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown, Tacko Fall and others showed up in force for Smart’s charity event, which raises money for YounGameChanger — a foundation that provides encouragement and life-changing experiences to families with seriously and chronically ill children.

“These guys could be doing something else,” Smart said. “I know they’re tired, I know they’re exhausted. They could probably be home getting some rest but they decided to show up here.”

Ryan Gilleece, a patient at the Floating Hospital for Children in Boston, attended the event to show his appreciation for the work Smart is doing.

“I’m just glad he notices us because usually people just, ‘Oh it’s a hospital. There’s people there.’ But for a basketball player or a pro-athlete to recognize us is just so amazing,” the Methuen resident exclaimed.

Members of the Red Sox organization, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh and former Celtics player Isaiah Thomas also rolled through to show off their bowling skills.

“Marcus told me that he’s the best bowler out of all the Celtics players,” 7’s Madeline Hunt, who emceed the Bowling Bash, said to Thomas.

“Yeah he probably is out of them. Not me! He knows that. That’s why Imma just let him feel good tonight,” Thomas responded.

Smart’s work with his foundation is personal. He lost his brother and mother to cancer.

His message to those battling the disease is the same one he gives to his teammates on the court during a tough game.

“My message is just keep going,” Smart said. “Never lose faith.”

