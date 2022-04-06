BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that all Russians and Belarusians, who were accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 B.A.A. 5K as part of the open registration process and are currently residing in either country, will no longer be allowed to compete in either event.

Runners who are Russian and Belarusian citizens but do not reside in either country will be able to compete. These athletes, however, will not be able to run under the flag of either country. The B.A.A., its races, and events will not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice, according to a release issued by the association.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” said President & CEO of the B.A.A. Tom Grilk. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A. said they will make “reasonable attempts” to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus who will no longer be able to participate, within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions.

The B.A.A. will provide all Ukrainians who are registered in the 126th Boston Marathon or the 2022 B.A.A. 5K and are unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year.

The 2022 Boston Marathon, B.A.A. 5K, and B.A.A. Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from Russia or Belarus.

