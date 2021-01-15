Boston attorney accused of rape, breaking and entering ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston attorney accused of rape and breaking and entering has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, officials said.

Gary Zerola, 49, surrendered to police Friday and arraigned in Boston Municipal Court after police asked the public for help tracking him down.

The criminal defense lawyer, who was once named one of “People” magazine’s most eligible bachelors, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Investigators had been working to track him down since Wednesday.

“He is a lawyer, people know him and he’s an easy target,” his attorney Joseph Krowski said. “I would suggest to you that this was nothing more than targeting of Mr. Zerola and setting a trap for him. But again, he did the right thing, he showed up, he’s gonna fight this the right way because he believes in the system.”

Prosecutors said Zerola and a friend drove the victim, who was drunk, home. They later said he returned to the woman’s home alone, broke in and raped her.

“Her recollection is being driven home, being sick due to alcohol-related illness, being helped to her apartment and next thing she knew, after Mr. Zerola and the other person left, Mr. Zerola being back at the apartment and raping her,” the prosecutor said in court.

Zerola is already facing charges in Suffolk Superior Court for the alleged rape of a different woman in 2016, and had posted $10,000 bail in that case, according to the office of the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Police say Zerola has ties to both Salem and Boston.

His dangerousness hearing is slated to take place next week.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)