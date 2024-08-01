BOSTON (WHDH) - A world-renowned traveling exhibit dedicating to preserving the history of the Holocaust is honoring the past with a new record.

“Auschwitz: Not Long Ago, Not Far Away” has been on display in Boston since March. Organizers collaborated with a Boston-based artist to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest watercolor painting.

“The exhibition does a tremendous job of teaching people about the real humans and the real stories of those who either perished or survived the Holocaust,” said Scott Selenow, president of Immerse Agency.

The artist behind the painting is third-generation Holocaust survivor Eli Portman.

The piece is inspired by the personal letters, postcards, and artwork prisoners in Auschwitz sent to their loved ones.

“How do these prisoners who were in terrible conditions, being abused for no reason whatsoever, how did they manage to paint a rose? Like, how can you make something like that in such a situation where there’s no hope?” Portman said.

The previous record for the world’s largest watercolor painting was set in 2021, with 160 square feet.

The new painting measures 180 square feet, both to set a new record and to represent the number 18 — which corresponds to the Hebrew word for “life.”

Portman said he felt an obligation to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the original artists.

“These pieces were painted by people who didn’t know if they were going to live or not. In order to kind of commemorate that, and the history involved, we wanted to make something that was almost larger than life, like the history is,” Portman said.

The exhibit will be on display in Boston until Sept. 15.

