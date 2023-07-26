BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is helping its entrepreneurs with a new initiative called SPACE Grants, where 24 businesses will be awarded funds to allow them to open storefronts in vacant spaces throughout the city.

Through SPACE, or Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises, $2.8 million will be distributed to bring more traffic to major commercial districts. Mayor Michelle Wu hosted a conference today announcing the businesses chosen out of over 350 applications to receive funding.

Of the 24 businesses, 75% are minority-owned, and more than 60% are owned by women.

Akou Diabakhate, founder of Bold Skin Bae LLC, commended Boston for supporting small businesses.

“I truly believe that community is the cornerstone of the success of small businesses and that small businesses are the backbone of our society,” she said. “I want to say thank you for the wonderful people of Boston for embracing me and supporting our mission.”

The Mayor’s office said more assistance is offered through the grant including tax, accounting and lease negotiation services.

