BOSTON (WHDH) - In the hopes of making the magic of their The Nutcracker performance accessible to all, the Boston Ballet is offering a sensory-friendly performance next month.

The sensory friendly performance will take place Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and discounted tickets are now available to ensure that pricing is not a barrier.

Both the performance and in-theater experience is designed to welcome guests who are neurodiverse, have sensory sensitivities, and need additional accessibility accommodations to enjoy the ballet.

This one-of-a performance has been abbreviated to 1 hour and 20 minutes including a 20 minute intermission. The program will include favorites like the growing tree, the battle between the Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the snow scene, select Act II divertissements including Mother Ginger, The Waltz of the Flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy, plus so much more!

What to expect in the theater:

The house lights will not be completely dark during the show.

There will be no flashing or strobe lights.

Loud noises from the stage will be restricted.

Some audience noise and/or talking might occur and is permitted.

Audience members will be allowed back to their seats if they must step away.

Soothing devices such as iPads will be permitted.

Headsets will be available for audio description listening. If you require a headset, please send an email to tickets@bostonballet.org as soon as possible with your name and the number of headsets needed so we can plan accordingly.

American Sign Language (ASL) ushers and interpreted announcements will be available. If you or someone in your party requires ASL interpretation, please select seats in Orchestra front left section of the house.

Learn more: https://www.bostonballet.org/performances/sensory-friendly-nutcracker/

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)