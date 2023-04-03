BOSTON (WHDH) - The ocean and the ballet come together in the upcoming production of La Mer at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

Choreographer Nanine Linning created the ballet to show the beauty of the deep sea and discuss the dangers of pollution.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution heard about the show and thought it was a great opportunity for education.

“I contacted the Boston Ballet because I thought that Nanine and some of the other artists might be interested in talking to some of our researchers,” said WHOI Senior Scientist Larry Pratt

“I wanted to educate myself and learn more and spend more time as an artist on this topic, because it’s so relevant, it’s urgent, it’s important, and it’s magnificent,” Linning said.

La Mer takes the stage starting April 6 and will perform shows for nine days.

