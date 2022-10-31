BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are reminding those planning to voice their choice in the midterms that all of the city’s drop boxes will be closed Monday for Halloween.

Officials said people can still vote early in-person Monday or they can drop off their ballot at any of the 24 early voting sites ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters can find additional information and early voting locations on the city’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)