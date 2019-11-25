Boston bans menthol cigarettes from convenience stores

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of a potential state-wide ban on menthol and mint-flavored tobacco products, Boston is limiting their sale to adult-only tobacco retailers.

The new regulations would bar convenience stores from selling menthol tobacco products. The Boston Board of Health approved the new restrictions Monday as a way to address youth vaping and tobacco use, officials said.

“What we are seeing now with the explosive expansion of vaping products risks reversing decades of gains in reducing youth tobacco use,” said Boston Board of Health Chair Manny Lopes. “When it comes to local tobacco control, data shows strong policies work. I believe today’s actions take important steps to prevent Boston’s youth from entering into a lifetime of nicotine and tobacco dependency.”

Last week, the state House of Representatives voted to ban all flavored cigarettes and tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. The Senate takes up the ban this week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)