Boston bar accused of selling alcohol to minors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bar in Boston is facing charges after investigators with the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission found 10 minors in possession of alcohol on Saturday night, officials said.

Investigators responding to Savvor at 180 Lincoln Street discovered the bar to be at capacity when they arrived, and it emptied out onto Lincoln Street as they began to request identification.

Boston police were called to manage the crowd.

The bar will be called to court for a hearing before the commission. If found to have violated the law, the bar’s liquor license could be subject to suspension, modification or revocation.

“Bars and restaurants have an obligation to responsibly serve to people who are the legal drinking age,” State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said in a press release. “We will continue our monitoring and enforcement actions because we know that efforts like this save lives and prevent tragedies before they happen.”

The investigation was part of the commission’s efforts to prevent underage drinking.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)