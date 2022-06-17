BOSTON (WHDH) - Clery’s in Back Bay has created a stick on lid to prevent people from slipping substances into drinks, following a warning from local police departments about an uptick in drinks being drugged.

The Back Bay bar’s new roofie prevention lids work like a sticker, able to stick to glasses forming a seal with only one opening for a straw.

“With the roofie stuff happening it is obviously something that’s not good and we want to avoid,” said Boston resident Alexa Kaiser. “It can be very scary going out as a young woman, so I think its a great idea to implement something like this.”

The new lids are free and popping up at several Boston bars. If people want to use them they just have to ask bar staff.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)