BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston bar is facing a license hearing after the death of a Marine veteran over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at Sons of Boston in Faneuil Hall, was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 23-year-old Daniel Martinez to death.

The bar faces multiple violations at Tuesday’s hearing, which comes after previous reports of issues with bouncers over the past year.

