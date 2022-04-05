BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston bar will face a licensing hearing Tuesday following the death of a Marine veteran over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The City’s Licensing Board is slated to review the Sons of Boston’s liquor license. The bar’s entertainment license was suspended days after 23-year-old Daniel Martinez was fatally stabbed.

The hearing comes after police reported various violations including the bar having armed security without permission and previous issues with bouncers over the past year.

Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at Sons of Boston in Faneuil Hall, has been charged with murder in Martinez’s death. He is being held without bail.

Martinez was in town visiting a fellow Marine for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Martinez’s mother said her son had just safely and successfully completed four years of military service in the Middle East.

