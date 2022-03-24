BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Licensing has suspended a Boston bar’s entertainment license after a Marine veteran was fatally stabbed over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Effective until further notice, Sons of Boston on Union Street will not be permitted to host dancing, live music events, other audio or visual shows, karaoke, and trivia, among other forms of entertainment, according to the city. Action has not yet been taken to suspend the bar’s liquor license.

Daniel Martinez, a 23-year-old veteran who was visiting a fellow Marine for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, was stabbed to death by a bouncer at the bar on Saturday night following a bar fight, authorities said.

Martinez and his friend were at Sons of Boston when police say a verbal fight with the bar’s bouncer, 38-year-old Alvaro Larrama, turned physical and spilled into the street.

Larrama was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of murder in Daniel’s death.

Martinez’s mother said her son had just safely and successfully completed four years of military service in the Middle East.

Boston police say they plan to increase patrols in the area starting this weekend.

