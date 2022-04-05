BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston bar could lose its liquor license after one of its bouncers allegedly stabbed a man to death outside its doors, but attorneys said the bouncer’s actions were “not foreseeable” and that the bar should remain open Tuesday.

Police say Alvaro Larrama, who worked as a bouncer at Sons of Boston in Faneuil Hall, fatally stabbed former Marine Daniel Martinez over St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The two men allegedly exchanged words when Martinez tried to get into the bar, with Larrama stabbing him to death shortly afterward.

Larrama has been charged with murder and the Boston Licensing Board has pulled the bar’s entertainment license. At a hearing at City Hall Tuesday, an attorney for Sons of Boston said Larrama had no prior discipline issues and that the bar could not be held responsible for his actions.

“It was not foreseeable by the licensee that this would happen,” attorney Carolyn Conway said.

The board will rule on suspending Sons of Boston’s liquor license on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)