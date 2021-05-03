Boston barber returns to work after near-fatal scissors stab

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston barber is back behind the chair following a near-fatal accident in Februrary.

Steve Silva says he’s now using a mister after he slipped in water from a water bottle and fell on his scissors at the Boston Barber Company in February. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

“The doctor said ‘Dude, you were like this close from dying,'” Silva recalled.

Silva said he still has to deal with shortness of breath and is only working part-time, but his customers have already completely booked him for the work he has scheduled. He said he appreciates the support, and is keeping safe — his scissors now stay on a magnetized mat to keep them from falling to the floor.

