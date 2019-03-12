Boston bars, nightclubs discuss safety practices after recent alleged kidnappings

BOSTON (WHDH) - After two women were kidnapped after leaving Boston bars in the last two months, Police Commissioner William Gross gave bars and nightclubs tips on what they can do to ensure customers are safe when arriving and leaving.

“Modern technology, surveillance systems, license card readers,” Gross listed as helpful tools. “Both investigations of the kidnappings, in those investigations, the video footage was instrumental.”

Video cameras caught Jassy Correia leaving Venu nightclub after celebrating her 23rd birthday and getting into a car. Police were able to ID the person she was with after seeing him on surveillance footage.

When they tracked him down in Delaware, police say Correia was already dead and her body was in the trunk of his car.

The month before, another woman was allegedly kidnapped leaving Hennessy’s in Fanueil Hall. Police tracked her steps on footage, as well, and found her days later, allegedly held hostage in a Charlestown apartment.

“Enough is enough, folks,” Gross said.

At a meeting on Tuesday, bar and club owners talked about what they are doing successfully and shared it with others.

“Just be aware,” Jamie Tipping, of Boston Sail Loft, said. “As you’re checking their proper identification, you’re also checking their eyes, having a conversation with them, making sure they’re well aware of where they are and what they’re doing.”

The owners are planning to form a committee to come up with the best practices and to discuss concerns.

“One of the things we try to watch out for is see who is with who and if they go to leave or they separate from the group before they leave, we usually ask, ‘Is everything OK? How are you getting home? Don’t you want to stay with your group?'” Peggy Kelly, of Murphy’s Law, said. “We’re always thinking of different ways to improve because you try but we’re all human and we all fall on occasion.”

