BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-based company Open City is launching a new drive-through system called “Tori.”

“Tori” uses artificial intelligence to take customers’ orders with 99 percent accuracy.

“It’s a really difficult audio environment, you may have birds chirping, you may have kids in the car, you may have loud cars, a lot of different things going on. And that’s kind of the magic of what we do, is it just works, and it works every time,” Open City CEO Nick Belsito said.

Belsito said the new system will not change anything for customers. Drivers can approach the window of a restaurant and order like normal. The only difference — they will be talking to “Tori.”

“They can be themselves. Customers don’t have to talk like robots, they can have a conversation,” he said. “We’re a conversational AI. Talk like yourself.”

He says it eliminates customer frustration, helps employees focus on food prep and speeds up the drive-thru experience therefore increasing revenues.

“It’s really hard to hire right now.. It’s hard to find the employees,” said Belsito. “So, they’re being asked to do so much more with so much less. So that’s why the staff love interacting with ‘Tori,’ because ‘Tori’ now takes all the orders and enables the staff to have a much more enjoyable work environment.”

Growing up in Worcester, Belsito worked at his dad’s business – Belsito’s Deli and that inspired him to work in the food industry now.

Belsito said “Tori” is currently live at a fast food chain in the LA area and says it has been well-received.

He promises that interacting with “Tori” is an experience customers won’t forget.

“We have customers coming back saying, ‘We came just to order from ‘Tori,’ it was such an amazing experience,” he said. “And it’s something unique that nobody’s really experienced before.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)